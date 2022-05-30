Travellers from Northern Ireland among those hit by ‘mayhem’ at Dublin Airport

Passengers tell of queues chaos as thousands left waiting in long lines and many miss flights

Neill and Rebecca Jones in Stephen’s Green after missing their flight to BBC’s Big Weekend in Coventry. Photo: Supplied

Passengers from here were yesterday caught up in “shambolic chaos” at Dublin Airport as thousands of people were left queuing for hours and many missed their flights.

While waiting times at the airport decreased significantly in the evening to around 25 minutes following the earlier mayhem, there are fears of a repeat next weekend for the June bank holiday.

An emergency meeting between the minister responsible for aviation and Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) chief executive Dalton Philips will be held today.

The DAA said it will provide a refund to passengers who missed their flights. Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the situation as “unsatisfactory”.

Emma Flynn from Belfast described the scenes at the airport as “totally shambolic, unorganised chaos”.

“People were queuing over three hours to get into airport, never mind the three-hour queue to get boarding passes scanned and through security,” said the civil servant.

“I missed my flight to Bratislava and then had to wait an hour for bags coming off the plane, and then waited for over seven hours in a Ryanair queue to rebook tickets, only to be told all flights to Bratislava, Vienna and Budapest, where we were meant to go, were overbooked and had no standby capacity left.

“There were over 30 people who missed our flight. I’m just gutted like thousands of other people who turned up, like us, well over the three hours before, who didn’t get their flights.

“This was completely the fault of Dublin Airport and not the airline, but the knock-on effects from missed flights had a massive impact on the limited airline staff.”

Ms Flynn managed to book a flight for today, but it is costing her €1,000 for two tickets.

“It is really unacceptable and something needs done now,” she said.

“I’ll have to go back to Terminal 1 tomorrow. I just hope it’s not more of the same chaos, fingers crossed.”

Irish Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton said she will hold an emergency meeting with senior airport executives to seek answers as to what happened.

Ms Naughton said she will also seek assurances for passengers ahead of an expected further surge in numbers this June bank holiday weekend.

Kevin Cullinane, group head of communications for DAA, admitted it had got things “wrong” yesterday, when 50,000 passengers were expected to pass through.

“Significantly, we did not have sufficient staff manning sufficient posts throughout the airport to cope with demand early on and hence queues built up,” he told RTE radio. He said passengers will not be left out of pocket.

Gardai were deployed to help with crowd control. Pauline Moore from Rathfriland, Co Down, told the BBC she witnessed scuffles in the lines.

One Newry couple missed their flight to Birmingham and Radio One’s Big Weekend featuring Harry Styles and George Ezra. Tim Neill and Rebecca Jones were at the airport at 6am for the 9.15am flight but were still far down the line for security when the plane took off.

“I am a bit peeved off, I’m not going to lie. We drove down this morning from Newry, we were supposed to be going to Radio One’s Big Weekend,” Mr Neill told the Irish Independent

Meanwhile, EasyJet flights between Belfast International Airport and London Gatwick and Edinburgh were cancelled yesterday evening.

It follows the cancellation of several easyJet flights last Thursday and over the previous weekend.