Travellers out of pocket after ‘little old lady’ reported to police for vaping on plane

A passenger was removed from the Ryanair flight.

Passengers flying from Derry to Manchester were said to have missed connecting flights after a “little old lady” was reported for smoking a vape pen on board the plane.

The incident was said to have led to delays of around 45 minutes when a lunchtime flight landed in Manchester on Wednesday.

A person who was on the flight told the Belfast Telegraph that a woman aged in her 60s was escorted from the plane by police for vaping.

One passenger said: “Dozens missed ongoing connections.

“We couldn't figure out what this little old lady could have possibly done.

“It probably cost passengers hundreds if not thousands in rebooking fees for what might tops be a fifty quid fine.”

An electronic cigarette is a device that simulates tobacco smoking.

Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor, as such, using an e-cigarette is often called "vaping".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that the incident occurred.

A GMP spokesperson said that shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 16, it was informed of a woman reported to be smoking “what transpired to be a vape pen”.

“The woman and the captain were spoken to separately and it was agreed no further police action was to be taken,” he added.

Ryanair said the flight from Derry to Manchester was delayed by 15 minutes due to a passenger smoking onboard the aircraft.

"In accordance with policy, smoking/use of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited onboard the aircraft at any time.

"Ryanair staff acted in accordance with procedure and this passenger was disembarked upon arrival,” a spokesperson added.