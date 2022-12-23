Travellers returning to Northern Ireland for Christmas could be impacted by Border Force strikes

Royal Mail workers also on strike ahead of Christmas Day

Postal workers pictured at the Royal Mail sorting office in Mallusk, outside Belfast, where they are taking part in the UK wide strike action. Strikes have taken place throughout December due to a pay dispute. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Air passengers travelling back to Northern Ireland for Christmas face possible delays as Border Force workers become the latest to go on strike.

The UK Government and Border Force have warned travellers to expect “delays and disruption” while giving assurances that preparations were made to minimise queues.

Military personnel, civil servants and volunteers from across government have been trained to support Border Force at airports and ports across the UK.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) are in a long-running dispute with the government over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

More than 1,000 employees will walk out, affecting passport control desks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports, as well as the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.

People travelling to Northern Ireland from other parts of the world who have connecting flights at any of those airports could miss their connection if there are delays due to long queues.

The strike will last until early on Boxing Day before another round from December 28 until early on New Year's Eve.

More than 10,000 flights are scheduled to land at those airports during those times and more than 250,000 passengers arriving on Friday have been warned to expect delays.

The airports advised that most departing flights would not be affected, although some arriving passengers – particularly those who cannot use eGates – could face delays.

Royal Mail employees will also be on strike today, their fifth day of action this month, in what Royal Mail said was a "cynical attempt to hold Christmas to ransom".

The company has estimated that the strike, which will continue on Christmas Eve, has already cost it £100m.

The strikes across Post Office for CWU members relate directly to the pay freeze for 2021/22.

After Royal Mail Group’s senior leadership rejected an offer of negotiations to resolve the ongoing dispute, postal workers decided to strike on December 23 and 24.

An offer extended to the company to suspend the strikes and establish a period of calm from now until January 16 2023 was rejected almost immediately, according to CWU.

The strikes will be the 17th and 18th days of action in an increasingly bitter dispute, and look set to end any hopes of huge amounts of Christmas post being delivered in the period.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “For Royal Mail Group to reject our offer just hours after receiving it demonstrates that they were never serious about saving Christmas for customers and businesses.

“When a company openly boasts of having built a £1.7 billion fund to crush its own workers rather than use that money to settle the dispute and restore the service, then you know dark forces are clearly at work.

“Their sole intention is to destroy the jobs of postal workers and remove their union from the workplace.”

He added: “Our members will not stand for this, and further action will take place in 2023.

“Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control CEO committed to wrecking their livelihoods.”

In response Royal Mail has said a best and final offer for pay and change was made.

“The revised offer includes extensive improvements that have been made during the negotiations with the CWU, including an enhanced pay deal of 9% over 18 months and a number of other concessions to terms and agreements,” a spokesperson said.

"The offer is subject to agreeing a programme of change with the CWU.

“We’re urging CWU leadership to accept the change and pay offer, call off future damaging strike action, for the good of our customers and our people.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause.

"We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”