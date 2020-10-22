'Treasure trove' of motorbikes found in Co Antrim barn

Vintage machines belonged to NI racing legend Joe Ryan and are set to fetch thousands at auction

Eight vintage motorbikes described as a unique part of Northern Ireland's motorcycling history have been found in a barn in Co Antrim.

The bikes, which date back as far as 1911 and are worth an estimated £60,000, belonged to legendary motorcycling figure Joe Ryan.

Ryan, who died in 1997 at the age of 84, was synonymous with motorcycle racing for many years and worked as a mechanic for some of the sport's greatest figures, including Tommy Robb, Cecil Crawford and Sam McClements.

Ryan's Norton bikes secured victories in the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix amongst others.

His passion for motorbikes remained with Ryan throughout his life and he loved nothing better than spending time tinkering with the vehicles in the barn of his farm near Ballyclare.

However, after his death, the motorbikes remained hidden away in the barn.

Now, however, they look set for a new lease of life.

The eight bikes will be sold at an auction at the National Motorcycling Museum in Birmingham on November 14.

The guide prices on the vehicles range from £3,000 up to £10,000.

The sale is being handled by H&H Classics which sells classic motorcars and motorcycles around the world.

H&H Classics spokesman Mark Bryan said he was stunned by the "treasure trove" they found in Joe Ryan's barn.

"His collection of eight bikes are of huge significance to so many people involved in Irish and UK racing," said Mr Bryan.

"Despite having no formal engineering training Joe Ryan established himself as an innovator in the preparation of Norton motorcycles for racing.

"He was the ultimate tuner. A quiet unassuming man he created a legend whose fame lives on."

These are the guide prices for the motorbikes up for sale:

• a 1922 Norton Model 9 Brooklands Special 500cc -£8,000-10,000 (PIC1)

• a 1923 Zendher 110cc -£3,000-5,000

• a 1911 Triumph 3 1/2 hp TT Roadster - £7,000-9,000

• a 1925 AJS E6 Big Port 350cc - £7,000-9,000

• a 1923 Douglas Model TS 2 3/4 hp - £5,000-7,000

• a 1913 Triumph 3 1/2 hp TT Roadster guide price £4,000-6,000

• a 1923 Kenilworth 75cc - £3,000-5,000

• a 1935 Rudge 250cc Sports 4 Valve - £6,000-8,000