Treat gambling addiction as a public health issue, psychiatrists urge MLAs

Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of problem gambling in the UK

Gambling must be taken more seriously as a public health issue in Northern Ireland, which has one of the highest problem rates in the UK, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) has said.

The call came after Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced plans in May to deliver the first major shake-up of gambling laws in more than 35 years.

The RCP is calling on the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department for Communities (DfC) to work together on tackling the problem.

“Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of gambling in the UK, so it’s concerning that there are still no specific services in place for those in need of treatment for gambling disorders,” said Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE, a consultant psychiatrist and spokesperson on behavioural addictions for the college.

She added that while the DfC’s consultation on changes to gambling legislation had looked at extended opening times and new technology, there was little consideration of gambling as a public health issue.

“Gambling disorder has a devastating impact on individuals and families,” explained Prof Bowden-Jones.

“People feel trapped and sometimes their gambling can get out of control, leading to severe mental illness as well as suicidal thinking.

“We need to acknowledge gambling disorder as a mental illness and treat it accordingly — in an evidence-based way within an NHS setting.

“There will be thousands of people in need of help. We must do all we can to provide them with the treatment they deserve.”

Former Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville, who has been open about his gambling addictions, welcomed the college’s call for action.

“People talk about gambling in financial terms, but gambling has the highest rate of suicides of all the addictions. That’s what makes it so dangerous,” he said.

“People only ask for help when they’re in crisis, and sometimes that’s at the end of the line, when their house is lost and their family is lost.

“It’s not just about money. It’s about the social end of things and how destructive it is not just for the person, but also those around them. Their job, their sport, it affects everything in their life.”

A spokesperson for the DfC said Ms Hargey “believes that tackling problem gambling requires a cross-departmental approach, and she has established a cross-departmental group at official level to consider issues around regulation, education and prevention and treatment of gambling-related harms”.

“The minister recently introduced a Bill into the Assembly, the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill, which includes a number of proposals aimed at protecting young and vulnerable people from gambling related harm,” they explained.

The DoH added it had been working with the DfC on “areas of mutual interest on proposed changes to gambling legislation”, and said it “is part of a cross-departmental working group that will shortly meet to consider the way forward”.

“It is clear from engagement to date that implementation of a public health approach will require collaboration across a range of departments,” it said.