Tree to be planted at Stormont marking Queen’s platinum jubilee

Assembly Commission decide not to fly flag on Prince Andrew’s birthday

Queen Elizabeth has sat on the throne for 70 years.

A tree will be planted on the Stormont estate to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee after a spat when approval for it was initially declined.

It’s along with a decision to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme by flying the Union flag – instead of Prince Andrew’s birthday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission confirmed on Wednesday the tree would be planted despite the DUP earlier this year calling for an equality investigation into a decision to prevent a tree being planted on the Stormont estate to mark the milestone jubilee.

The party accused Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy of “intolerance and disrespect” after he declined approval for the tree planting.

Mr Murphy, whose department has responsibility for the grounds of the Stormont estate, insisted that official policy dictated that only “international events” could be commemorated with physical structures or planting.

The Assembly Commission said on Wednesday it had been decided to replace the flying of the flag on Prince Andrew’s birthday (February 19) with July 1 to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Earlier this month, councillors in Belfast also agreed not to fly the Union flag at City Hall to mark the Duke of York’s birthday.

It comes amid the fallout from the civil assault case against the duke filed by Virginia Giuffre who claims that she was trafficked by the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old — a minor under US law.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.