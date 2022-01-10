Trial of west Belfast man accused of murdering mother-of-three postponed

A trial at Belfast Crown Court was due to start on Monday. Photo: Liam McBurney

A senior judge on Monday issued an apology after a trial into the murder of a west Belfast mother-of-three was postponed due to Covid.

Jennifer Dornan was stabbed to death in her Hazel View home in Lagmore in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill, from Amcomri Street in west Belfast, has been charged with murdering the 30-year old, and of setting fire to her house.

The 43-year old has denied both the murder charge and a charge of arson and a trial at Belfast Crown Court was due to start on Monday.

However, Mr Justice Scoffield revealed that due to the ongoing pressures associated with Covid, a decision was taken to adjourn the trial until next month.

After confirming the case was not proceeding on Monday, Mr Justice Scoffield apologised for the delay.

He said: "It seems to me that the best way forward is, after consultation with all parties, that we should avoid starting the trial today.

"That really is to avoid the likelihood - with the expected peak in Covid 19 numbers over the next few weeks - of having to abort the hearing, which to my mind would be the worst-case scenario."

The senior Judge continued: "I just wanted to say that I recognise there will be parties who are disappointed about that.

"I'm sorry that's the position we have reached and I'm sorry that position has been taken so late in the day."

Mr Justice Scoffield also revealed the trial "has been accorded a level of priority, given how long it has been since the incident which is at the centre of the proceedings”.

After the trial was officially adjourned, the judge asked barristers for both the Crown and defence what their positions regarding a new trial date.

Prosecuting QC David McDowell said the Crown's attitude was "the sooner the better, as long as the pandemic allows it".

O'Neill's barrister, Martin O'Rourke QC, said "we are keen to get the case on, the sooner the better really”.

Mr Justice Scoffield then set a new trial date for Tuesday February 8 and expressed the hope the hearing could go ahead then.