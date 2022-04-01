Tribunal hears senior doctors believed hospital failings played part in Claire Roberts’ death before inquest was held

Senior doctors believed fluid mismanagement played a role in the death of a child 18 months before an inquest into the tragedy, a fitness to practise panel has heard.

Professor Sir Michael McBride has told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) he wrote an internal email in December 2004, in which he said he was “significantly confident” that “fluid management was a contributory factor” in the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts.

The youngster from Castlereagh was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children (RBHSC) on October 21, 1996, suffering from vomiting and lethargy.

She died two days later from catastrophic swelling of the brain caused by hyponatraemia as a result of fluid mismanagement in the hospital.

However, Claire’s parents were told by the doctor in charge of her care, Dr Heather Steen, that she died as a result of a brain virus.

Paediatrician Dr Steen denies a raft of allegations relating to her conduct after Claire’s death, including that she failed to tell the youngster’s parents about failings in her care and that she inappropriately failed to report her death to the coroner.

She has also denied providing inaccurate information in May 2006 to the coroner during an inquest into Claire’s death — in particular, failing to disclose a delay in repeating a blood test, which would have diagnosed hyponatraemia at an earlier stage, and continuing to deny Claire’s death was “related to fluid or electrolyte mismanagement”.

Sir Michael McBride, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer (CMO), was giving evidence at the fitness to practise hearing on Friday in his capacity as former medical director of the Belfast Trust.

The MPTS panel was told Sir Michael wrote an email to the head of litigation at the trust on December 15, 2004, in which he said, following an investigation, “we were significantly confident” that Claire’s “fluid management was a contributory factor to her death amongst the many others involved”.

Tom Forster QC, who is representing the General Medical Council (GMC), asked Sir Michael to explain what he meant by “fluid management was a contributory factor”.

The CMO replied: “As I recall, Claire’s case was complex in that there were a number of different conditions that were being considered as contributing to her presentation and admission to hospital and she was being treated for a number of those.

“However, following receipt of the expert opinion from Professor Ian Young, he advised me that he felt that hyponatraemia and the administration of intravenous fluids at that time may have contributed to Claire’s deterioration and death.”

As a result, the trust referred Claire’s death to the coroner, Sir Michael said.

The tribunal has previously been told that during the subsequent 2006 inquest into Claire’s death, Dr Steen “in her evidence to the coroner was quite clear that Claire’s fluid management was normal”.

The coroner subsequently ruled Claire died as a result of cerebral oedema, due to meningoencephalitis, hyponatraemia, due to a rare, natural event, and status epilepticus.

Claire was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, which looked at the issue of fluid mismanagement in Northern Ireland hospitals.

Hyponatraemia can occur when fluids are not administered properly and can lead to potentially fatal swelling of the brain.

Chair of the inquiry, Mr Justice O’Hara, issued a scathing assessment of Dr Steen’s conduct following Claire’s death and said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover-up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” and that she “set out to conceal what she knew about the likely cause of Claire’s death”.

A second inquest into Claire’s death, ordered after the publication of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry report in 2018, found she died from cerebral oedema due to hyponatraemia, as a result of fluid mismanagement.