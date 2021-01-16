Tribute paid as former Dean of Connor dies

The death has been announced of the Very Rev Brian Moller, a former Dean of Connor

He was aged 85.

Born in 1935, he was educated at Trinity College, Dublin, and was ordained in 1962.

He began his ecclesiastical work as a Curate at St Peter's Belfast in 1961, moving to a curacy at Larne in 1964.

In 1968, he became priest in charge of St Comgall's in Rathcoole, serving there until 1985, when he took over at St Bartholomew's in Stranmillis.

He was made a Canon of Lisburn Cathedral in 1990, and became Dean of Connor in 1998.

Dean Moller retired in 2001. After his retirement he founded the Retired Clergy Association, becoming its first president.

He continued to be active in the association until his death

His friend and colleague Canon Walter Laverty, paid tribute to him last night: "He was a very kind, generous, helpful and warm-hearted person, who had a very wide range of interests.

"A wise and learned person, he will be very badly missed."

A death notice for the late Dean said that his funeral would be strictly private, because of the current restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 emergency

"Remembered and loved always by the entire family circle."

The former Dean is survived by his sons Jeremy and Julian and daughter-in-law of Elaine.

His wife Kay predeceased him.

His family requested no flowers. Donations in memory, if desired, are to Cancer Research NI c/o Gilmore Funeral Directors Ltd, 13 The Square, Comber.