Tribute paid to ex-Ulster Orchestra musician

Acclaimed pianist Barry Douglas has paid tribute to a former long-term member of the Ulster Orchestra who died recently.

Michele Strong (64) passed away in hospital on December 17 following a short period of illness.

A sub-principal double bass of 37 years, she was remembered in the Orchestra’s Ulster Hall concert last night.

Ms Strong was a member of Camerata Ireland, a chamber orchestra founded by pianist Barry Douglas. He said: “She was playing with us for the past few years, and she was a team member and a great musician.

“I loved that she was playing with her Northern Ireland colleagues and vice-versa. We are all colleagues on the same island, and musicians represent humanity in a special way. Michele was no different.

“Our musicians from Camerata and the Ulster Orchestra will salute her musicianship and her warmth, and we will all remember her for a very long time. We send our sincere condolences to her friends and family.”

Mr Douglas was the soloist at last night’s concert, and he paid tribute to Michele from the stage of the Ulster Hall.

The orchestra, under the baton of its principal guest conductor Jac van Steen, who also shared many concerts with Ms Strong, played a special piece in her memory.

Patrick McCarthy, the artistic director and deputy chief executive, said: “We chose Ravel’s beautiful Le Jardin Feerique, which is reflective and overwhelmingly positive. While Michele’s passing is acutely felt by us all, her legacy will be the musicality of the many young people and students who knew her and learned with her.”

Ulster Orchestra chief executive Auveen Sands said: “Michele was our sub-principal double bass for over 37 years, and she was committed to every part of the orchestra, from playing on stage to teaching in our flagship Crescendo programme, plus her work as a health and safety committee member, a player management committee member, and her contribution to the Musicians’ Union.

“Outside of her orchestral commitment, Michele took her community responsibilities very seriously as a member of the Green Party and in her commitment to the wider Greyabbey community.

“Above all she was a lovely person and very welcoming to everybody who worked for and with the Ulster Orchestra. We express our most sincere condolences to her partner Kevin Harrell, who is a violin player in the Orchestra, and to her family.”