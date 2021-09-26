Tribute paid to murdered PSNI officer Ronan Kerr during Omagh Pride event

A colleague of the murdered Catholic police officer Ronan Kerr has paid a touching tribute to the 25-year-old during an Omagh Pride event.

The PSNI officer was killed on April 2, 2011, after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home near Omagh. It is believed dissident republicans were behind the attack.

He had been in the PSNI for just a year.

No one has been convicted of Mr Kerr's murder, although one person was jailed for offences connected to the investigation.

Speaking at Omagh Pride as the Tyrone town held its first ever parade, serving PSNI officer Paul Bloomer said although the two men were very different, they forged a strong friendship.

Referencing an anecdote when he cleaned Mr Kerr’s boots ahead of a PSNI inspection, Mr Bloomer got visibly emotional recounting his memories of spending time with his colleague in the police college.

“We don’t do this anymore but back in those days you had two pairs of boots. Your number ones, which were your shiny pristine which you saved for special occasions and your number twos, which were for your day-to-day wear,” he told the crowd.

“Having very shiny boots was a real point of pride. Ronan couldn’t polish his boots for love nor money. To help him, I polished up a pair of his boots to a mirror finish.”

He added: “They were a thing of beauty. He brought them back to me a day later and he must have played football or something in them because somehow all the polish had been rubbed off them.

“He was parading the next day and we used to get inspected by a senior officer. We don’t do that anymore, but it was a big moment and he needed a pair of number one shiny boots.

“We had the same sized feet so I gave him my number one boots and he gave me the ones he managed to absolutely wreck. I polished up the boots that he gave me and I looked after them and I made them my new number ones.

“When Ronan was killed I promised myself I’d keep those boots forever and only use them for special occasions.”

More than a decade on, police continue to investigate Mr Kerr’s death, with an appeal last April calling on those in the Omagh area to come forward with information about those responsible.

There was condemnation during the summer when posters bearing the name of the murdered officer were placed on a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry.

Mr Bloomer continued: “I have worn them [boots] to every pride event I have ever walked in, in uniform. These boots have been around the world. I have worn them for the first ever pride at Belfast in uniform and will wear them to the last one when I retire.

“Every time I put them on I take a wee minute to remember him. I am wearing them today with pride.

“We were different people he was from the country, I am from the city. He was straight, I am queer. When we were young he played Gaelic, while I was in the air cadets.

“He had a strong Irish identify and I was brought up in a mixed marriage with a shared identity.

“We didn’t know each other from before and we were very different people, but we supported each other as colleagues.”