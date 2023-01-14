Tribute to Natalie McNally displayed on screens at Everton FC Premier League match

A tribute in memory of Natalie McNally is displayed prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

A tribute to the late Natalie McNally has been shown on large screens at Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s home game against Southampton.

An image of the 32-year-old, who was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home on December 18, will also be broadcast during half-time at the Premier League fixture.

Ms McNally supported Everton FC alongside her family, and the Liverpool club agreed to show her photo at the ground as a mark of respect.

It displayed a photo of Natalie with her father Noel outside the ground, the date she was murdered and added: “May she rest in peace”.

Natalie and her dad Noel.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday evening, Natalie’s brother wrote: “My Sister Natalie McNally who was Tragically Murdered here in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on 18/12/2022

“Her Image will be on the big screen before and at HT during the Southampton game

“If anyone can take pictures of her on the screen and send them to me would be very much appreciated.”

Natalie was murdered just days before she was due to attend a medical scan, which would have told her that she was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

She also sustained head and neck injuries in the attack

Her killer is still at large, but is believed to have parked his car a short distance away from her Silverwood Green home before walking there — an act that shows a degree of premeditation, according to sources close to the investigation.

Detectives investigating her murder seized a car over the weekend from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area for further examination.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.