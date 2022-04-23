Tribute to wife of murdered journalist following her death

The wife of murdered Sunday World journalist Martin O’Hagan was a “resolute” woman who died without getting the justice she deserved.

Marie O’Hagan passed away in hospital yesterday on April 22.

Her late husband Martin was the only journalist murdered during the Troubles.

The father-of-three was gunned down by loyalist terrorists as he walked to his home in Lurgan after a night out with Marie in 2001.

He threw himself in front of his wife to shield her from the bullets.

Former Sunday World editor Jim McDowell paid tribute to Marie last night.

He said: “She was a very private but resolute individual. She never went public in her and her family’s pursuit of justice for Martin.

“Tragically, more than 20 years after his murder, she has died without getting the justice she deserved.

“But she was always, and remained until her death, a loving mother and grandmother. And her last words to her daughters when they mentioned Martin’s name were: ‘We were happy...’”

Mrs O’Hagan chose to remain in Lurgan following her husband’s murder.

The shooting was carried out by the LVF, and despite the identities of the killers being widely known, no one has faced a murder charge.

A BBC Spotlight investigation found police informants involved in the murder were protected from prosecution.