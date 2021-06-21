Tribute: Vigil is held to mark the anniversary of Noah’s death

A VIGIL has been held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Hundreds of people gathered last night on Cavehill to commemorate the passing of the 14-year-old St Malachy’s pupil who went missing on June 21 last year. Those who attended the event were greeted by a group of young musicians who played songs in honour of Noah’s musical talents.

The vigil, which was attended by his mum Fiona and other family members, had been described as a way to “celebrate Noah’s 14 beautiful years”.

Community Rescue Service team members — who had led the search to find Noah — also participated in the poignant event.

Noah had been on his way to meet friends at Cavehill when he went missing, sparking a huge search operation.

His body was recovered six days later in a storm drain in north Belfast.

Noah’s family had issued an appeal for people to adhere to social distancing guidelines.