Tribute: wreaths laid to mark 80th anniversary of Belfast Blitz

Remembered: 80 years on from the Belfast Blitz, Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey laid wreaths at memorials in the city

The Lord Mayor of Belfast laid a number of wreaths across the city yesterday as searchlights beamed into Belfast's night sky to mark the 80th anniversary of the Blitz.

Belfast City Hall was in darkness as the two searchlights shone from its grounds from 9pm as part of the memorial.

Belfast Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey laid wreaths at City Cemetery and Milltown Cemetery yesterday afternoon.

The short ceremonies were organised by the Northern Ireland War Museum, in line with current Covid-19 restrictions.

In total, around 1,000 people lost their lives when German bombers shelled the city over a number of nights in April and May 1941. It also left 100,000 people homeless.

The city's shipyards that were contributing to Britain's war efforts made it a legitimate target for the Luftwaffe. The Belfast Blitz was the worst wartime raid in the UK outside of London.

Mr McCoubrey said earlier this week that it was appropriate for the city to pause and reflect the significant anniversary.

"It had a devastating impact, not only in terms of the tragic loss of life, but also leaving thousands of people without a home," he said.

"Some of our older generation will still have vivid memories of the Blitz - stories of bravery, hardship and survival.

"It's important that we continue to remember this part of our city's history and educate our younger generations, to help them understand the impact the Second World War had on Belfast and its people."