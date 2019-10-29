Tributes after body of missing Belfast man Noel McGrogan found

Hundreds of people have paid tribute after the body of missing Belfast man Noel McGrogan was discovered on Monday.

Police confirmed the body of a missing 27-year-old man was discovered in the Springbank Lane area of west Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a post-mortem will be carried out on the body to determine a cause of death in due course.

Mr McGrogan went missing on Saturday afternoon. In a Facebook post his mum Julie Anderson confirmed his body has been found.

"I would like to thank everybody in the search for my son Noel McGrogan, his body has been found and the family are now asking for some privacy until further details," she wrote.

"Again thank you everyone for your support we as a family it means the world."

Hundreds of tributes to Mr McGrogan were posed on social media.

"He was a lovely person," one friend wrote.

"Kindest person you'll ever meet," wrote another.