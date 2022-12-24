Tributes after death of Co Armagh blind tennis star Brian Lenehan

Tributes have been paid after the death of an international Blind Tennis player from Co Armagh.

Brian Lenehan, aged in his 40s, passed away on Friday.

A popular and well-known player, he competed throughout the UK and Ireland.

He was a Visually Impaired (VI) Tennis world championship silver medallist, two time British champion and an Irish champion.

Brian’s vision was badly damaged following a collision during a GAA game some years ago. He was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica, meaning he had some peripheral sight, but no central vision.

Paying tribute, Ulster Tennis said: "It is with much sadness that we are passing on the news that Brian Lenehan, international Blind Tennis player, has passed away.

“Brian was a talented and popular player both locally, throughout Ireland and on the GB competition circuit and was the recipient of many trophies and titles.”

It added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

In a 2017 interview with BBC NI, Brian said Blind VI tennis had become very important to him after his accident.

It involves a larger-sized tennis ball, which rattles to allow players to track it, and the number of bounces allowed. The size of the court is also altered to about half that of a full tennis court.

"When my sight went, it was human instinct to say - 'that's it, everything is finished’,” he said.

"To try and get out of that, you need to experience different sports, but you need to do so in the right environment, a safe environment with coaches who know your situation, and who you trust."

He added: ”Once I started playing my first game I just knew - this was for me.”

Tributes were also paid by his former GAA clubs, Sean Treacys Hurling Club in Lurgan and John Mitchels GAA club in Liverpool.

John Mitchels GAC said: “Brian was a classy forward who played a huge part in John Mitchels’ junior double winning team of 2006 after we reformed which enabled us to play senior football again.

“(He was) a devoted Gael who was instrumental in John Mitchels’ success on and off the pitch and was also immersed in Hope University GAA teams during his time spent in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”