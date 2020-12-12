Tributes after death of young mother and wife of former Down footballer Martina Sexton

Tributes have been paid to the wife of a former Down footballer who died after being diagnosed with cancer.

It's after Martina Sexton (nee Maguire), wife to Ronan Sexton and mother to Charlotte died at the age of 39 on Friday.

She died peacefully at her parents' home surrounded by her family.

Mrs Sexton's husband Ronan is a teacher at St Colman's PS in Saval. They paid tribute to the young mother on Saturday morning.

"At this very sad time, could all parents and children keep Ronan and Charlotte in their thoughts and prayers at the passing of Martina, a dearly loved wife and mother. May she rest in peace," they said on social media.

Newry's Church Street Community Group said the community would unite after the tragedy.

"No doubt the community will come together to give Martina the send off she deserves and be there for the family over the coming weeks," they said.

Mayobridge GAC said the executive committee and members were devastated to hear of Mrs Sexton's death.

"Mayobridge GAC executive committee and members are devastated to hear of the passing of Martina Sexton, wife of senior player Ronan and mother of under 10 player Charlotte. Martina will be fondly remembered for her kind and bubbly personality who was always on hand to help.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ronan and Charlotte and also offer condolences to Martina's father Eddie and mother Lilly, siblings Edward, Kevin, Marita, Ann, father in law Jim and the extended Sexton and Maguire family circles. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam."

Saval GAC said it was also deeply saddened, adding that Mrs Sexton had "fought a long and extremely brave battle".

Mrs Sexton's funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Mayobridge at 1pm on Sunday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Local clubs have said they are organising a guard of honour.

Current Covid 19 restrictions apply but the Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. The family has asked for donations to Macmillan or Marie Curie charities in lieu of flowers.