Tributes after pedestrian's death on Belfast's Westlink

A 20-year-old was struck by a car on the Westlink early yesterday

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old man from Newtownabbey who died on the Westlink over the weekend.

The identity of the young man has not been disclosed at this stage.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a car around 12.30am on Sunday.

Road closures were put in place between Divis Street and Broadway for several hours while police dealt with the incident.

Further details on how the tragedy occurred have not been released.

The DUP MP for South Antrim, Paul Girvan, passed on his condolences to the young man's family.

"I understand he was from the Newtownabbey area but as yet I've had no information on who he was," he said.

"I would want to put out a message of condolences to the family and to pass on our concerns and prayers at this time.

"It makes it all the worse when it's just in the mouth of Christmas, a time of year that's really for family.

"A very young man now has had his life snuffed out and I would ask if anyone has any information on this incident to pass it on to the police."

Inspector Anne McCourt has asked anyone driving on the Westlink around 12.30am to 12.50am on Sunday morning to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference 104 for December 15.