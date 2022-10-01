Tributes after sudden death of popular NI football fan Andrew Bonner

Tributes have been paid to a popular Northern Ireland fan who died suddenly this week.

Andrew Bonner had travelled to Greece for the Nations League match on Tuesday.

He was a member of Magheraveely Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club (NISC) in Co Fermanagh.

Mr Bonner was a regular supporter at games, and also attended last Saturday’s home win over Kosovo at the national stadium in Belfast.

Gary McAllister, who chairs the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs, said members were deeply saddened.

"Sadly, we were notified on Thursday of the death of a Northern Ireland fan, who was in Greece for the Nations League match,” he said.

“Andrew was a member of our Magheraveely NISC in Co Fermanagh and was a very popular member of his club.

“I know that Northern Ireland fans everywhere will join us in extending our condolences to Andrew's family and friends.”

A statement from Magheraveely NISC said: “We as a club are all shocked to have learnt of his sudden passing earlier in the week and everyone within the club is currently shocked at the loss of a top fella.

“Andrew has been part of the club these past few years and only last Saturday travelled on the club bus to the game in Belfast.

“Always seen with a bright smile on his face, we will all miss Andrew terribly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time.”