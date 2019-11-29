Tributes are paid after top surgeon Dermot Byrne dies

Requiem Mass was held yesterday in St Brigid's Church, Belfast, followed by a private cremation. (stock picture)

Tributes have been paid to a Belfast surgeon who pioneered brain injury treatments during the Troubles.

Dermot Byrnes was originally from Dublin and passed away peacefully at his Belfast home last Friday surrounded by his family.

Requiem Mass was held yesterday in St Brigid's Church, Belfast, followed by a private cremation.

The family notice said he was the beloved husband of Toni, loving father of Sheena, Colman, Aisling and Tiernan.

Mr Byrnes had followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a professor at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI).

A spokesman for RCSI said research Mr Byrnes carried out in Boston on traumatic brain injury was "pioneering and had a global impact".

"When he brought it back to the Royal in Belfast during the Troubles it changed the way those injuries were managed," the college added.