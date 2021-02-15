Tributes are paid to young couple killed in car crash

Woman also left fighting for her life in two-vehicle collision in Co Antrim

The uncle of Armoy man Owen McMullan, who was killed in a devastating crash, has described the father-of-three as "one of a kind".

Mr McMullan (25) and Brigid Wilkinson (21) died following the two-vehicle collision on the Moyarget Road near Ballycastle, Co Antrim, at around 4.50pm on Friday.

The couple will be buried after a joint funeral service at Ballycastle Parish Church on Tuesday morning.

A third individual - named locally as Siobhan McGowan - was also involved in the incident and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Writing on Facebook yesterday in tribute to his nephew, Brian McMullan said: "Our Owen Og McMullan and his love and mother of his kids, wee Brigid Wilkinson, have passed away in a car crash.

"This is a very sad day for both families and all their friends.

"You were not just my nephew, you were like my brother and my son.

"You were one of a kind, who found your one of a kind. You will be sadly missed.

"Owen and Brigid - peace be yours in heaven."

The loss of the popular couple has led to an outpouring of grief online and throughout the local community, with thousands of comments and reactions online expressing sympathy and support with the wider family and particularly the couple's three young children.

Ms Wilkinson (21), who was originally from Ballycastle, played football for the Antrim Ladies Under-14 county team and club football for north Belfast side Ardoyne Kickhams.

The official Antrim Ladies Gaelic Football Association said in a Facebook post that all were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their former U14 county player.

"She was an extremely talented young player and a lovely girl both on and off the field," the post added.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with Brigid's family along with the McMullan family, especially thinking of their three young children.

"Our condolences are also with all her friends in Ardoyne and Ballycastle. RIP Brigid."

Her former club Ardoyne Kickhams said: "We are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Brigid Wilkinson.

"Brigid was one of the first Gaelic for Girls with the club. Our condolences to her family and friends at this sad time."

Independent councillor for the area Padraig McShane said the local community was left stunned and numb with grief.

"To the families and friends of the deceased, we as a community would offer our sincere sympathies," he said.

"The focus of everyone's prayers is now with Siobhan McGowan who is in a critical condition in hospital."

A funeral notice for Mr McMullan said he was the "dear son" of Brendan and Hilary, while a notice for Ms Wilkinson said she was the "dear daughter" of Siobhan.

It added that they would both be "lovingly remembered" and were the much-loved parents of Cadhla, Cliodhna Rose and Eoin Og.

The couple are due to be buried together, with the funeral being strictly private as a result of the current pandemic restrictions.

The Requiem Mass will be broadcast on the Ballycastle Parish website: www.ballycastleparish.com on Tuesday at 10am.