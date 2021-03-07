Tributes as Derry woman killed in early morning house fire

Waterside community shocked after death of victim in her 50s

Gutted: The house on the Rossdowney Road outside Londonderry where a woman died in an early morning fire

Tributes have been paid to the woman who died in a horrific house fire in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Sunday.

She was named locally as Heather Diamond and was aged in her 50s. She died in the fire on the Rossdowney Road at around 7.30am on Sunday. She was alone in the house at the time of the blaze.

River Faughan Anglers Limited said she worked as an office manager for the organisation for the past 16 seasons.

"It was a shock to all the directors, present and past, when we learnt this morning of the tragedy that unfolded in Heathers home early this morning on Rossdowney Road," it said in a Facebook post.

"She was known to our many anglers as the face of the company. Always cheerful, she would greet those anglers as they came to renew their permits with a smile, or would phone up the new applicants with good news, or maybe just making light of the fact we needed a new, up to date photograph, because of a receding of greying hairline.

"During this and last season, Heather had been working for us from home, probably more than the two days a week that we asked of her, she was embracing the change to the new online way of working whilst isolating for her own health.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Heathers family and friends, in this darkest of days."

Pictures from the scene on the Rossdowney Road show the extent of the devastation at the house on a semi-rural road on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Emergency services raced to the scene, but the woman's life could not be saved.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Police have launched an investigation.

Waterside DUP Councillor David Ramsey told the Belfast Telegraph: "It's really, really sad.

"My heart goes out to the family circle," he said.

"It's a shock for everyone in the Waterside to learn that someone has passed away in such tragic circumstances.

"It's a sad state of affairs."

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said the local community had been rocked as news of the fire filtered through. "I want to offer my sincere condolences to the lady's family and friends at an incredibly difficult time," the former Stormont minster said.

"I spoke to neighbours this morning who are shocked and deeply saddened.

"I also want to pay tribute to the emergency responders who attended the incident this morning for their bravery and professionalism."

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson also sent her condolences to the victim's family.

"The local community was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a woman in a house fire in the Rossdowney Road area of the city," she said.

"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service in attempting to save the woman.

"My thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones at this sad time."

PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: "Police received a report of the fire at 7.30am.

"One woman was taken from the property, but tragically died at the scene.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The Rossdowney Road remains closed following the incident.

"There are no further details at this time."

A Fire Service spokesman added: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the family, friends and loved ones of a woman who died following a fire in a house on the Rossdowney Road in Londonderry.

“On Sunday 7 March 2021 at 7.27am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a house on Rossdowney Road, Londonderry. 2 Appliances each from Crescent Link Fire Station, Northland Fire station, Strabane Fire Station and the Specialist Rescue Team attended the incident.

“A female casualty was removed from the house and given CPR by Firefighters before being transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Tragically the woman died at the scene of the incident.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, a jet and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and the incident was dealt with by 2.11pm.