Tributes as Kingsmill widow Jean Lemmon laid to rest

The funeral of Jean Lemmon in Bessbrook yesterday

One of the last widows of the Kingsmill Massacre was laid to rest yesterday.

The funeral for Jean Lemmon was held in Newry before a burial service at Bessbrook Presbyterian cemetery.

Mrs Lemmon, who was in her mid-90s, died in her sleep at home, nearly 44 years after her husband Joseph was murdered.

He was one of 10 Protestant workmen who were lined up beside a minivan before being executed as they made their way home from a factory on January 5, 1976.

Jean Lemmon

Mrs Lemmon died without seeing justice for her husband.

In 2016 she wrote a letter begging a judge not to delay the inquest into her husband's death.

Former Ulster Unionist MLA Danny Kennedy said she "carried herself with great dignity in spite of the personal tragedies she had endured in her long life".