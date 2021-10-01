Tributes as much-loved vet Maurice King passes away

Tributes have been paid to much-loved veterinarian and renowned Co Down businessman Maurice King.

He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday evening.

Originally from Burrenbridge just outside Castlewellan, Maurice ran the bustling Downe Veterinary Clinic in Downpatrick for many years alongside his son Cahir.

The practice announced his death on Facebook on Thursday stating “not only was he a fantastic boss, a true gentleman, and a great vet but a loving friend to us all. He will be sorely missed.”

Maurice had been at the very heart of Mountain Vets, a six-part BBC series featuring three veterinary clinics in Co Down which first aired back in 2019.

The show made Maurice a household favourite as a true pillar of the community who worked in all weathers and conditions to treat animals in the area.

News of his passing has left a deep impression on all who knew him, including the Downpatrick Cats Protection branch who say they will remember him as “a phenomenal man, whose expertise, wealth of knowledge and experience was and will remain, insurmountable”.

Andree Brown from the branch said: “From humble beginnings cycling to and from farms, sorting the MoD’s sniffer dogs flown in specially to be treated by the master himself, to the highly acclaimed surgeries of today and much, much more besides.

“He was without a shadow of doubt THE most amazing veterinarian, who only ever had animal welfare in his heart.

“A man of very few words who could command respect by just walking into a room, so great was his presence. A man, who in my humble opinion, could walk on water (metaphorically speaking).

“Of course, we all at Cats Protection pass on our deepest sympathies to Anne, Colin, Cahir and Maurice jnr as well as the wider family circle.

“We will never see the likes of this gentleman on earth again.”

Maurice is survived by his wife Anne, sons Colin, Cahir and Maurice, grandchildren Niall, Isla, Eleri and Gabriel, and brothers and sisters.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Saul on Saturday, October 2 at 11am. Due to current regulations numbers in the church will be restricted the Mass can be viewed online via saulandballeeparish.com/webcam.