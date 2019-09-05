Tributes as Northern Ireland racing boss Wilson Craig dies suddenly

The son of a well-known road racing team owner from Co Londonderry has paid an emotional tribute after his father's sudden death.

Wilson Craig had worked with some of the most famous names in road racing, including Guy Martin, William Dunlop, David Johnson, Derek McGee, Keith Amor, Jamie Hamilton and Marshall Neill.

His son made the announcement yesterday on the Wilson Craig Racing Facebook page.

"It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce the passing of my father, Wilson Craig, this morning. The suddenness of this event has left our family both heartbroken and lost," he said.

"He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and generous man, with a passion for motorcycle racing that never dimmed.

"The sport brought him so much happiness over the years, and we hope that his involvement in the community was able to share some of this joy. His family love him, and miss him terribly."

Messages of support soon flooded in from other racing teams and fans.

A message from Carl Cox Motorsport said: "We are very sad to hear that well-known Northern Irish road racing team owner Wilson Craig has died.

"Wilson put huge amounts of effort and money into supporting road racing and riders of all levels, and his love for the sport was plain to see."

A statement from Isle of Man TT Races added they were "shocked and saddened" by his passing.

Isla Robin Scott from the Scott Physio team had worked with Mr Craig from her earliest days in the racing paddock.

"I will really miss him. What a tremendous amount Wilson gave to the world of racing, he will be much missed and fondly remembered," she said.

"Sending very best wishes and much love at this difficult time for you all."

Richard Thersby said: "Thoughts and condolences to the entire Craig family at this time, such a kind-hearted, warm, genuine and knowledgeable gentleman that will be greatly missed in the paddock and the entire road racing community.

Tina Shaw said: "He was a huge figure and was very well thought of in the racing community and around the paddocks. My deepest condolences to you and your family and loved ones. This is such a shock."