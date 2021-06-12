Tributes as Northern Irish author Lucinda Riley dies after four-year cancer battle

Tributes have been paid following the death of the Northern Irish-born author Lucinda Riley after a long battle with cancer.

From Drumbeg near Lisburn, she passed away on Friday, four years after being diagnosed with the disease.

Her family said she touched the lives of all she met.

Ms Riley was the author of many bestselling books including the Seven Sisters series. Over 30m copies of her books have been sold worldwide.

Originally trained as an actress, she penned her first novel aged 23, and went on to publish more than 20 novels.

Her family said: “We are so sorry to have to tell you that Lucinda died peacefully this morning (Friday), surrounded by her family, who were so important to her. We realise that this will be a terrible shock for most people, who won’t have been aware that Lucinda had been battling cancer for four years.

"During those four years, Lucinda penned five novels, and this week, The Missing Sister is number one in book charts across the world. Lucinda touched the lives of all those she met, and those who turned the pages of her stories.

"She radiated love and kindness in everything she did, and will continue to inspire us all forever. Above all, Lucinda loved life, and lived every moment to the full.”

The family finished the statement by sharing Ms Riley’s own words: “Through the pain and the joy of the journey, I have learnt the most important lesson life can offer, and I am glad of it. The moment is all we have.”

Ms Riley's publisher, Jeremy Trevathan, the managing director of Pan Macmillan's Adult Publishing Division, also paid tribute.

"Lucinda had an enormous capacity for fun, friendship and love and I was honoured to call her a friend. I, and the whole team at Pan Mac, are so thankful to have been given the opportunity to go on this journey with her," he told RTE.

"I am going to miss her terribly and I know many of my colleagues here and around the world will do so too.”

Ms Riley achieved 85 number one spots around the world, the publisher said. Her books have been nominated for numerous awards, including the Italian Bancarella prize, the Lovely Books award in Germany, and the Romantic Novel of the Year award.

“The proudest moment of her life was when, after 27 years as a published author, in autumn 2019, The Butterfly Room topped the Sunday Times bestseller list for the first time,” Pan Macmillan said.