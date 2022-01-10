Tributes flood in for former Bishop of Clogher

Primate and Archbishop of Armagh the Most Reverend John McDowell, who is also a former Bishop of Clogher, said he heard of the passing of Bishop Hannon with great sadness. Stock photo

Senior clerics have paid tribute to former Church of Ireland Bishop the Rt Revered Brian Hannon, who has died at the age of 85 after a long illness.

He was Bishop of Clogher from 1986 to 2001, and retired on his 65th birthday.

Primate and Archbishop of Armagh the Most Reverend John McDowell, who is also a former Bishop of Clogher, said he heard of the passing of Bishop Hannon with great sadness.

“He was so deeply loved by so many people in the Clogher diocese and just as deeply respected right across the Church, which he served with diligence, good humour and dignity,” he said.

“He ministered in times and places which were amongst the most difficult during the Troubles, yet he did so without growing bitter or cynical.

“He spoke and acted always with compassion and understanding, and did all in his power to work towards peaceful outcomes in a divided society.”

Archbishop of Dublin the Most Reverend Dr Michael Jackson said: “I had the pleasure of and privilege of succeeding him as Bishop of Clogher in 2002, and of doing my best to carry forward his legacy of faithfulness and vitality in a cross-border diocese.

“He was renowned as someone to whom community at its most extensive mattered, and he played his part ecumenically, not only in Ireland, but internationally as well.”

Former Primate and Archbishop of Armagh Lord Eames, who had been a close colleague of Bishop Hannon, commented: “I recall with warmth our years of working together, and the support he received from his wife Maeve.

“During his years of failing health, Brian was a shining example of a life of faith and patient courage.”

Current Bishop of Clogher the Rt Reverend Ian Ellis said: “Bishop Brian was much loved and admired for his spiritual and pastoral support, especially in providing leadership for his people through days of disruption and violence in Northern Ireland.

“His patient, prayerful approach and commitment to enhancing education and community life is fondly remembered by all within the diocese, the Church of Ireland and the wider Anglican Communion.

“We thank God for everything Bishop Brian shared with the clergy and people of the diocese, for his kind and gracious manner, his caring and compassionate ministry, his musical talents and his wise and gentle leadership.”

Bishop Hannon is survived by wife Maeve and sons Desmond, Brendan and Neil.

Neil Hannon is a renowned musician and singer with well-known pop group The Divine Comedy.