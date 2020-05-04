Tributes flow after sudden death of Belfast boy Carl Mooney

Tributes have been paid to a "warm and kind-hearted" Belfast teenager who died suddenly over the weekend.

St Malachy's College student Carl Mooney (15) from north Belfast played for the under 16 side at Ard Eoin GAC.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers on Sunday attended the sudden death on the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out but his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A family notice said that his funeral will take place at his family home on Thursday, but will be strictly private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement from St Malachy's College said the school was "deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our esteemed Year 11 pupil".

"Carl was an intelligent, talented and personable Malachian who had a smile for everyone. He was a gifted sportsman and a superb linguist," it said.

"Carl was an articulate, charismatic and excellent ambassador representing the college through his successful participation in Irish-speaking competitions.

"One photograph shows him presenting to a packed City Hall about his love of the Irish language. He will be greatly missed by both staff and pupils."

The school has since made information available to parents.

A message from Ard Eoin GAC said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing of our under 16 player Carl Mooney. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

"Carl was a valued member of our club, charismatic, funny, and a leader with immense talent and ability.

"An irreplaceable young man who brought light into every room or pitch he entered. He will be missed terribly by his teammates who rose up when 'Big Carl' was on the pitch. A joy to coach. If anyone needs to talk to their coaches please do not hesitate to contact them."

Holy Cross Boys Primary School issued a statement to say he had been "a warm, kind-hearted, athletic and academic young man" who would be sadly missed by the staff, pupils and community in Ardoyne.

Many other sporting clubs and friends of the family shared their own tributes on social media.

Ard Eoin GAC also urged any one who is struggling to reach out for help, sharing the Lifeline number which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 080 8808 8000.