Tributes for marina owner Sean Drumm after death in Lough Erne drowning accident

Businessman slipped on icy jetty and plunged into water while attempting to reposition boat

Tributes have been paid to a Co Fermanagh businessman whose body was recovered from the water at a private marina near Derrylin following an accident.

Father-of-two Sean Drumm (69), who was from Teemore, slipped on an icy jetty and fell into the freezing water at around noon on Saturday while checking his boat.

Mr Drumm ran Corraquill Cruising Holidays with his wife Mary. He died while trying to reposition his Dutch barge in his marina at Corraquill Lough, close to the Co Cavan border.

The alarm was raised by his assistant, who had left him alone briefly to go for lunch but returned to find Mr Drumm missing and the boat half-secured.

His body was later found nearby following a search involving the PSNI, Belfast Community Rescue Service, RNLI and Coastguard.

Belfast Community Rescue Service said: "A short time after deploying, divers located a body.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time."

The PSNI is not treating the death as suspicious.

Vincent Cox from Irish Inland Boaters said Mr Drumm's passing was "very sad news for all the boating community and a timely warning to all water lovers".

Mr Drumm had a long and decorated sports career with Teemore Shamrocks GAC.

On Facebook the club said its members were deeply saddened and heartbroken at his tragic and sudden death.

"Sean wore the Shamrocks jersey for over 30 years, winning five Senior Championships in a decorated career. When he hung up his boots he remained heavily involved within our club through positions on our executive committee, team management roles and organising our long running annual poker classic.

"Sean was also heavily involved with the initial development of St Mary's Park and continued to attend many matches to support his two sons Ronan and Colm."

Erne West Sinn Fein councillor Chris McCaffrey also paid tribute: "This is a hugely tragic accident just a few days into 2021.

"The entire community is reeling from the shock and disbelief at such sad news. I extend my deepest condolences to Sean's family and friends."

Late of Drummetta Road, Aghalane, Mr Drumm is survived by Mary (nee Melanophy); Ronan and Colm; their partners Aideen and Tara; grandson Aidan; brother Francis and sisters Moira, Sheila, Rosaleen, Carmel and Christina; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces, relatives and friends.

His funeral is expected to take place later this week. The Drumm family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI Search and Rescue, care of Walsh and Leonard Funeral Directors, Derrylin.