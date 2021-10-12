Tributes for NI man who died in motorcycle crash in Wales

Wife and young daughter mourning Lisburn native (46) who made new life across Irish Sea

Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland man who died in a road accident in Wales last weekend.

Michael Peel, a married father-of-one, was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the A487 in Corris, Gwynedd, on Sunday afternoon.

The 46-year-old, who was from Lisburn, lived in the market town of Llanrwst in Conwy.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended, but despite the efforts of those at the scene Mr Peel could not be saved.

His family paid tribute to him and thanked the emergency services who tended to him.

“Michael was much loved by his wife Claire and their daughter Imogen,” the family said in a statement.

“Originally from Northern Ireland, where he was survived by his brother David, Michael lived with his family in Llanrwst.

“He worked as an IT product manager and had a love for his motorbike, reading, films and a recent interest in DIY.”

The statement, accompanied by an image of Mr Peel and his young daughter and issued via North Wales Police, continued: “We would like to give our profound thanks to the emergency services and the members of the public who assisted Michael at the scene of this tragic accident.”

An appeal for witnesses made on Facebook by North Wales Police’s Road Policing Unit prompted dozens of sympathy messages from well-wishers.

One person wrote: “So, so sorry to hear this sad news Claire, thinking of you all at this very difficult time.”

Another said: “Oh Claire I’m so sorry to hear this devastating news. My thoughts are with you and the family. Sending you and Imogen lots of hugs.”

A Facebook user described the news as “heartbreaking”, adding: “Poor man... Thinking of his family and friends.”

One tribute said the situation was “incredibly sad”, stressing their thoughts were with his young family, while another person said the tragedy had always “been a fear of mine every time my mum and dad used to go out on their bike”.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what his poor family are going through, especially his wife and little girl.

“I’m so sorry to read this. Thoughts are with them,” they added.