Tributes paid after Co Armagh doctor’s sudden death days before wedding

Tributes have been paid to a “highly respected” doctor from Co Armagh who passed away suddenly this week just days before his wedding.

Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital, had been at the Health and Wellbeing Suite of the South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon, when he collapsed on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that he became unresponsive and that staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.

He was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away later that evening.

Aged in his early 30s, Mr McMahon had been due to get married to his long-term partner Debbie Jameson on Friday.

His fiancée said they were due to get married in Enniskillen.

His funeral is now set to take place on Sunday in his home parish of Cullyhanna, at St Patrick’s Church.

In a statement, the Health and Social Care Trust called him a friend and colleague and expressed shock at his sudden death.

"Dr Sean McMahon was a highly respected and valued member of the anaesthetic team in the Trust, working in the locality which he knew so well and had settled in,” a statement from the Trust reads.

"As a colleague and friend, the shock of Sean’s sudden passing is a great loss to all in the department. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his fiancée, parents, brother, sisters and wider family circle.”

A death notice confirmed the young doctor’s funeral will take place on Sunday at St Patrick’s Church at 11.30am on Sunday morning, and he will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

It said he was the treasured son of Charles and Frances, adding: "Loving fiancée of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen, Seárlait and Sarah-Louise.”

Mr McMahon’s old GAA club of St Patrick's GAC in Cullyhanna also paid tribute to him, stating that they “have been deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of our former player, Sean McMahon”.

The club spokesperson added: “Sean, a tenacious defender, was a regular starter on our underage teams which claimed several County titles in the early 2000s.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor, Aine Quinn, said: "The community of Cullyhanna and the wider South Armagh community are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Dr Sean McMahon.

"Both Sean and his family are very well respected locally, with Sean’s work as a doctor a point of pride.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Over the coming days the community will stand fully behind the family and friends of this young man."

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to further pay their respects to the Cullyhanna native, including colleagues and family members.

One in-law wrote: “Devastated to say the least. It was to be your wedding day on Friday. Why is life so cruel?”

Another family member stated: “Our dearest Seany you will be forever loved and missed. Time to fly high our angel, watch over our Debz for forever more xx”

Foreigner colleagues shared anecdotes of working with Mr McMahon when he was a junior doctor and how he was ‘great craic’, providing great entertainment ‘like a concert’ at a wedding.

A further colleague added: "It was a pleasure to have worked with Sean! Thinking of you all!”

A friend of the couple also expressed their grief at his tragic death.

“Debbie I’m heartbroken for you," they said. "So sorry for your loss and to Sean’s family also. Such a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”

One woman said: "Deepest condolences to Sean's fiancée and family. A genuinely lovely person who cared so much for everyone and was an absolute pleasure to have the privilege to have worked with. Rest in peace Sean.”

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “At approximately 8.00pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) a gentleman attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at South Lake Leisure Centre collapsed and became unresponsive.

“Staff on duty were quick to respond, performing CPR until the ambulance service arrived. The gentleman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.”