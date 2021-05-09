Tributes paid after death of former SDLP councillor Michael Carr

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP councillor Michael Carr, who served local government in Newry for 18 years, following his death on Sunday morning.

Mr Carr was a councillor on the former Newry and Mourne District Council before it became Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and represented the Crotlieve district electoral area.

South Down MLA Sinead Bradley of the SDLP said she was saddened to learn of the passing of her “friend and colleague” on what would have been his birthday.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers flood to Kay and family at this difficult time,” she said. “May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said he was “sad to learn that Michael Carr has passed away”.

As an SDLP councillor Michael gave almost two decades service to the people of Crotlieve,” he said.

“Thoughts with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Independent councillor for Crotlieve Mark Gibbons expressed his sadness at the news.

He said: “Michael was a fantastic public representative for this area and worked tirelessly for his constituents – especially through some of this district’s darkest times.

“Michael set an incredibly high bar in regards to civic pride and he helped inspire me and plenty others to get more involved in local politics.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the Carr family at this difficult time.

“Warrenpoint especially, has lost a hugely important and respected man and I know that everyone is sending their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Carr family on this saddest of days.

“I also send my condolences to my colleagues within the SDLP who have lost a veteran party member who was a committed and passionate councillor and friend.

“A true and honest gentleman, family man and public representative.”