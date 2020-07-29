Tributes paid after death of Holywood surgeon Kyle McDonald

Health Minister Robin Swann has paid tribute to a "dedicated and successful" Co Down surgeon who died suddenly at the weekend.

Kyle McDonald was a consultant spinal surgeon in the Belfast Trust.

It is understood the 38-year-old passed away in his sleep at his Holywood home.

Speaking in the Assembly yesterday, Mr Swann expressed his condolences to the family.

"Kyle was a consultant spinal surgeon in the Belfast Trust and, tragically, passed away suddenly on Sunday," the minister said.

"He was a dedicated and successful surgeon and a credit to his family and profession.

"My thoughts are very much with his wife, his children and the entire family, his patients and his colleagues in the health service. I know that I speak for the entire House in extending our deepest sympathies."

His heartbroken father tweeted that he was "so devastated to notify the sudden death of our son Kyle McDonald".

He paid tribute to a "brilliant son, exceptional spinal consultant and most importantly a wonderful husband to Poppy and father to Darcey and Rory".

Mr McDonald was married to Poppy (nee Stewart) and the father of daughter Darcey (6) and son Rory (4).

He is survived by his parents Martin and Anne McDonald in Newry and sisters Paula and Cathy.