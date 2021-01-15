Tributes paid after death of Presbyterian Minister Rev Adrian Adger

The funeral has taken place of a Presbyterian Minister in Co Down who died after a battle with cancer.

Rev Adrian Adger, minister of Clough and Seaforde Presbyterian Churches, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57.

A family notice said he would be lovingly remembered by his wife Karen, brother Neil and the wider Anderson family.

A service of Thanksgiving on Friday afternoon was conducted by Rev Brian Smyth of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Ahoghill.

The family home was kept strictly private due to coronavirus restrictions with mourners able to watch the service remotely.

Having first met Rev Adger almost 30 years ago in Belfast Bible College, Rev Smyth later worked with him for a number of years at the Belfast City Mission as well as conducting his wedding ceremony in 2013.

He said that rather than his best friend losing a cancer battle, as one headline had said, his strong faith meant he would have believed it was not the end of his story.

“With the coming of death, Adrian is now enjoying a new freedom. Adrian is free from all that cancer threw at him,” he said.

He added: “Yes for family and friends it is a huge blow to have lost Adrian. Those who have loved him most will miss him most and we know that he was dearly loved.

“Oh I know you will miss him and I know many hearts are broken and crushed but I trust you will be comforted when you realise that Adrian has gained freedom and I don’t believe any of you would wish him back to continue with his suffering.”

He described his friend as “a mighty big fella” who was always committed to sharing his faith with others and said it was hard to understand why he had to suffer.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, DUP councillor Paul Hamill said: “I’m very saddened to hear of his passing. I know Adrian from serving alongside him on the Belfast City Mission. He was in Ballyduff and I was in Rathcoole.

“He was always very gracious and encouraging, an example of a fine Christian gentleman.

“His battle with cancer was inspiring, because he was so open about his journey and used it as an opportunity to share his faith and talk about God and the Gospel.

“He had a genuine heart for people and even served for a time in Africa. We remember his wife Karen and his family circle at this time."