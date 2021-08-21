Tributes paid after man dies following accident on Lough Erne

Tributes have been paid to a man who passed away in Enniskillen on Friday in what is understood to have been an accident.

Police said the man’s body was recovered from Lough Erne following a search operation on Saturday.

It is understood the tragic incident was an accident, with the man believed to have entered the water following a slip.

A PSNI search to recover the body took place near Carrickreagh Jetty on the Lough Shore Road.

The man is thought to have fallen into the water in the early hours of Friday.

Local Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton sent her condolences to the man’s family and wife and paid tribute to the emergency services for their efforts to locate the body.

"Following the retrieval of a body from Lough Erne this weekend, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife and family at this difficult time. Thank you to the rescue services who assisted with the search,” she said.

Erne North councillor Deborah Erskine tweeted: “Such tragic and heartbreaking news. Thinking of this man’s family at such a desperately sad time. I commend those involved in the search and rescue on Lough Erne.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following the report of a man having entered the water at the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen in the early hours of Friday, police can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered.

“A post-mortem to determine the cause of death will take place in due course.”

“There are no further details at this time.”