Tributes paid after sudden death of ‘cherished’ Co Antrim teacher

The secondary school teacher passed away on Friday.

A Co Antrim teacher who passed away suddenly on Friday has been described as a ‘cherished friend and colleague’ as online tributes poured in.

Aidan Walsh was a teacher of PE, Geography and Travel and Tourism at St Patrick’s College, Ballymena, as well as being a ‘deeply committed’ form teacher to his Year 12 class.

"It is with great sadness that we share this news,” the school wrote on their Facebook page.

"Our cherished friend and colleague Aidan Walsh passed away on Friday February 10. This news has come as a great shock to all of us at St Patrick’s where Aidan taught for over 12 years.

“Aidan will be greatly missed within St. Patrick’s and the whole school community. We were blessed to have had Aidan in our lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aidan's wife and family. May he Rest In Peace.”

In a letter to parents, St Patrick’s College said they would work in the coming weeks to support pupils and provide counselling for those affected by Mr Walsh’s death.

"Our thoughts are with Aidan’s family at this difficult time and the whole school community sends them our sympathy, support and prayers. We would ask you all to keep the Walsh family circle in your prayers at this time,” they said.

The school have also announced that their gym would be open on Monday February 13 between 10am and 2pm, with a book of condolence available to sign.

Aidan Walsh was a former player with All Saints' GAC Ballymena

The father-of-two, who was in his late 30s, was a former player with All Saints’ GAC, Ballymena. The Slemish Park club posted their own tribute on Friday night.

"It is with deepest regret that we learned of the sudden passing of our former player, Aidan Walsh, this afternoon. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family circle at this time,” they said.

Mr Walsh was a past pupil of St Louis’ Grammar School, Ballymena, who also posted their condolences online on Saturday.

“St Louis Grammar School deeply regret the sudden passing of our former pupil Aidan Walsh. We extend our sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. May he Rest In Peace,” they said.

Mid Ulster District Councillor Martin Kearney also paid tribute to Mr Walsh, who was a former primary school pupil of his.

"So sorry to hear this. Aidan was a star pupil of mine in St Mary’s P.S. Harryville and I am quite sure a cherished member of Staff in St. Patrick’s College. My condolences to his family, colleagues and pupils. A Thiarna, deán trócaire air,” he tweeted.

A number of the school’s parents and former students also took to social media to share their memories of Mr Walsh.

"Mr Walsh was such a great teacher; it was a pleasure to be one of your pupils and I’m glad my brother got the opportunity to be taught by you as well,” said one past pupil.

"Mr Walsh was an amazing teacher and form teacher. His jokes and smile always lightened up the room, he will be deeply missed by everyone,” wrote another.

Another woman said Mr Walsh had made a ‘big impression’ on her granddaughter.

"There are no words to explain the sadness of the loss of Mr Walsh,” she said.

"He made a big impression on my granddaughter. Introduced her to Gaelic football and now that its time to pick choices for GCEs she was choosing Travel and Tourism because she loved her teacher.

"Such a heartbreak to his family and anyone connected to St Patricks School, All Saints’ GAC.”

An online fundraiser has also been launched to help Mr Walsh’s family pay for the costs of his funeral. The Go Fund Me page, which is in the name of Conlin Neill, has already raised over £2,000 since it was posted online on Friday night.

"Me and a couple of friends have decided to do this for Mr Walsh as he inspired us all in lots of different ways,” said the blurb attached to the fundraiser.

"He was the most kind hearted gentleman to us all and never failed to put a smile on our faces. We have decided to do this to help his family as much as we can.”

Mr Walsh will be buried in Belmont Cemetery following 12.00pm Requiem Mass in St Comgall’s Church, Antrim on Wednesday February 15.