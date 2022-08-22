Tributes paid after widow of former Ulster Unionist leader Harry West dies

Tributes have been paid after the widow of former Ulster Unionist leader Harry West passed away.

Maureen West died peacefully on Monday at Millcroft Care Home in Enniskillen.

Tom Elliott MLA said she was “a steadfast and loving confident” for her husband who passed away in 2008.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Mrs Maureen West,” he said.

“Maureen was a staunch supporter and member of Fermanagh Unionist Association and the Ulster Unionist Party, wife of the late Party Leader Harry West and mother of Councillor Diana Armstrong.

“As wife of the late Harry West, a former Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, MP for the constituency and Minister of Agriculture, Maureen was a steadfast and loving confidant to her husband.”

Ms West is survived by six of her seven children, grand children and great children and her sister Caren who lives in Vancouver, Canada.

“She was a loving mother, grandmother, and she was held in the highest esteem by everyone in the local community,” Mr Elliott said.

“She was a long-time member of the Ulster Unionist Party, who was greatly involved in many grassroots unionist movements particularly our Ulster Women’s Unionist Council and Fermanagh Women’s Committee where she served as President.

“Her service to our party is well known.

“Mrs West will be greatly missed by many and her legacy of service and devotion to her family will live on.

“On behalf of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone Unionist Association, we offer sincere condolences to the family, William, Rosalind, John, Diana, Ronald, Rupert - Maureen was pre-deceased by her husband Harry and daughter Mary Lou.

“Our thoughts are with the West family at this time.”

It comes just over 14 years after the death of her husband who passed away at the age of 86.

Mr West led the party during a turbulent five-year period in the 1970s and opposed the first power-sharing executive.

He represented Fermanagh and South Tyrone as an MP.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church leaving from the family home at 1.15pm.

Ms West will then be laid to rest in Breandrum Cemetery.

A death notice asks for family flowers only with donations in lieu to MS Society Fermanagh Branch.