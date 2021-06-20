Tributes paid as veteran DUP MLA Gordon Dunne dies

Tributes have been paid to the veteran DUP MLA for North Down Gordon Dunne who has died after battling cancer.

The outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots made the announcement and said his death had come as a “huge shock” despite his illness.

Just days ago it had been announced that Mr Dunne’s son Stephen had been co-opted to take his father’s seat at the Stormont Assembly.

In his statement, Mr Poots commented: “When Gordon announced his decision to step down from the Assembly we knew the serious challenges he faced as he battled illness. However the news of his passing is a huge shock to us all. Gordon’s good humour and positive attitude were a shining example to us all and he will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the DUP. Gordon was more than a colleague, he was a friend.”

He continued: “My thoughts are with the Dunne family as they grieve at this time. I hope they can find some comfort in the many tributes that will be paid to someone who was always so willing to help others through his long career as a public representative.

"Gordon’s faith, his family and a passion for motorsport were important to him. His friendly disposition, honest character and hard-working nature made him a very special person. His Christian character shone through in everything he done. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gillian and to Andrew, Stephen and Amy.

“While Gordon was someone who always served the public I would appeal for the family to be given privacy at this difficult time.”

DUP Chairman Lord Morrow called Mr Dunne “a committed unionist and dedicated public representative” who would be sadly missed across Northern Ireland.

“I counted Gordon as both a colleague and friend over many decades and my prayers are with the Dunne family at this time,” he said.

“The tributes paid from across the political spectrum when Gordon stepped down from public life were testament to The esteem Gordon was held in by all those he worked with. As a party and a country we are much poorer for the loss of someone like Gordon Dunne.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among several of Mr Dunne’s former Assembly colleagues who passed on their condolences, commenting: “Thinking of the family of Gordon Dunne MLA on his passing tonight”.

Stephen Farry, the Alliance MP for North Down, called his death “very sad news” adding “Gordon was widely respected across North Down and has a legacy of decades of public service. My sympathies and condolences to Gillian and the wider family.”

The Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long also passed on her sympathies to the family.

DUP MLA and former education minister Peter Weir said his good friend and colleague was “A man of faith, family, and service” who would be sorely missed.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said he had “selflessly served his community and country with compassion and conviction, combined with a warm smile and a big heart.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said he would remember him as “a decent man” with whom he would always enjoy a chat.

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said that Mr Dunne had been “a good man who cared deeply for Holywood”.