Tributes paid at funeral for ‘beautiful little boy Freddie, taken too soon,’ who drowned in Spanish pool

A toddler who died in a tragic accident in Spain was “beautiful” and “perfect”, mourners heard at his poignant funeral service which took place in west Belfast this morning.

Nineteen-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs was pulled from the water at a private pool near Benidorm last Wednesday.

Despite the intervention of a neighbour and an air ambulance crew who attended, the toddler passed away at the scene.

It is understood that his family had just relocated from Belfast to Alicante.

Following the death of Freddie, the local town hall in Aigües in Alicante declared three days of mourning in the area and said the community had been “saddened and moved”.

Father Thomas McGlynn, who baptised Freddie shortly after he was born on October 10, 2020, spoke at the requiem mass this morning of the “deep sadness” Freddie’s family is currently experiencing and of how much happiness his “perfect, beautiful, lovable little life” offered to those around him.

Teddy bear-shaped floral arrangements and photographs of Freddie adorned the front of St Agnes’ Church during the mass.

Father McGlynn said that in Freddie’s short life he “developed a great love and affection of animals, both real and cuddly”.

A teddy bear placed at the front of the church displayed his birthday.

The parish priest spoke of how the young boy “enriched the lives of so many, as any little child does”.

He described him, on the day he was baptised, as a “beautiful, little, perfect baby… how he always will remain”.

“In his short life he loved, he laughed and he enjoyed life to the very full,” he said.

“Freddie himself knew he was loved and cherished and blessed to have such adoring and caring parents and a big brother.

“He was the heart of everything they did in life,” he added.

When the family moved to Spain from their home in west Belfast, Father McGlynn said Freddie “instantaneously stood out” and had an “amazing ability to engage and connect with other people”.

“The family were already making plans for Freddie to attend preschool in September,” he said.

“He clearly made an impact on the staff in Spain, who were looking forward to welcoming him.”

The celebrant added that he had a “love of life and people around him”, as well as a keen interest in nature and animals.

“He loved and related well to animals — dogs and birds especially. Animals, of course, have a deep sensitivity in realising it is children who connect with them well.”

Freddie’s godmother spoke near the end of the service to express thanks from the family for the support they have received in recent days.

She said: “Our little ray of sunshine, it’s time to say goodbye. It’s hard to get our heads around it and understand why, but today is the day we lay our little ray of sunshine to rest.

“Everyone knows our little man was just the best — our little miracle and dream come true.

“Goodbye, Freddie Joseph Briggs. We all know that we will meet again some time, but, for now, your spirit lives son in our hearts and we will look up to find a brand-new twinkling star in the sky. Twinkle, twinkle, little star. Love you, Freddie.”

The burial took place at Milltown Cemetery after the service.

Donations in lieu of flowers were to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

A fundraising page has also been set up by friends of the family, which has raised more than £9,000 in Freddie’s memory.

The page said: “I am raising money to help fund a memorial for Freddie Joseph Briggs, who was very sadly taken away in a tragic accident from his parents, Briggsy and Jane, on May 25.

“Any of you that know Briggsy will agree that he will do anything to help a mate out and now it’s time for us to help him and Jane out. Many of you have asked what you can do to help and it would help massively if you could donate to this fundraising memorial so we can all remember Freddie. RIP, Freddie.”