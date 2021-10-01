Tributes paid following death of former SDLP Derry councillor Jim Clifford

Tributes have been paid to the former SDLP Derry councillor Jim Clifford, who passed away on Friday evening.

Party leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Clifford had made “significant sacrifices for peace” during his many years as an elected representative in the city.

Mr Clifford had served as a councillor in the city between 1985 and 2014.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said he was heartbroken to learn of the man’s passing.

“My mentor and my mucker, Jimmy served the people of Derry and especially of Creggan for many years,” wrote Mr Durkan.

“His devotion to public service was matched only by his devotion to his family. He has been heartbroken since the passing of his beloved Patsy but I know how much he loved his daughters and how proud he was of them and his grandchildren... and how spoiled he was by them.”

He added: “I will greatly miss ringing him up and winding him up (mostly about football!) or him ringing me up telling me what I should be doing.

“He was a real warrior and was still out pounding the streets for SDLP into his 80s - no matter how hard we tried to get him to rest up.

“I am honoured that he recently nominated me to be an SDLP candidate in next year's Assembly election. I will always strive to do what he always did - put people first.

“Rest in peace, partner.”

Mr Eastwood said Mr Clifford “worked hard everyday” for the people in Derry.

“He stood with John Hume in some of the most difficult days of our peace process, even when doing so meant he became a target for intimidation, threats and violence. There’s nothing that would have stopped him.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of SDLP members in Derry, are with Jimmy’s family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time. I hope they find comfort in the immense good that he did throughout his life and the many people he helped.”