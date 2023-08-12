Tributes paid following death of north coast gym owner and former body-building champion

Niall McKinley won a World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA) title in 2010.

Tributes have been paid to a popular Co Antrim gym owner, fitness trainer and former body builder who passed away on Friday.

Niall McKinley – also known as ‘Bob’ – was the owner of NMK Gym Elite Fitness Factory in Ballycastle.

A former body builder, he won a World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA) title in 2010.

His gym in the north coast town had proved popular among local sports clubs, many of whom took to Facebook to pay tributes following news of his death.

Mr McKinley played an “integral part” in the founding of Ballycastle Amateur Boxing Club, who said he would be “greatly missed”.

"Niall or as many knew him as Bob, Played a integral part in the founding of BC ABC, from Day 1 he give us a chance by opening up space for us to open the Boxing gym,” they said.

“He supported us in many ways and without him we wouldn’t be here today, He came onboard as our first club sponsor and helped with every show and opportunity. And didn’t look for nothing in return.

“He was a supporter, partner, mentor, coach but more importantly a friend to us all.

“He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on through the work of our boxers as without him, We wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Carey Faughs hurling club, based in nearby Ballyvoy, said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

"Many of our members have benefited from the use of NMK gym and the help and expertise that Niall provided,” they said.

"We extend our sympathy to Niall’s wife, 3 children, mother, brother and sister and to the whole McKinley family.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Naomh Pádraig GAC said: “We extend our utmost sympathy to the McKinley family and all of Niall's friends, of whom he had many. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. He will be fondly remembered among the community."