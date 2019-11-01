Tributes paid following death of Northern Ireland solicitor Patrick Fahy

Tributes have been paid to Co Tyrone solicitor Patrick Fahy who passed away last night at the age of 75 after a short illness.

Mr Fahy was the founding partner of Omagh-based legal firm, Patrick Fahy and Co Solicitors, having qualified in November 1970.

In a statement, the firm, which he established in 1972, said: “For 50 years Pat has been promoting principles of justice and human rights.

“Our offices shall remain closed Friday and Monday.”

Mr Fahy was also a Civil Rights veteran and dedicated Republican.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said Mr Fahy will be sorely missed.

“Pat Fahy was a long-standing republican and Sinn Fein activist going back many years. He served as election agent for Pat Doherty, former Sinn Fein MP and was central to building and developing the Sinn Fein party organisation in West Tyrone," she said.

“He was a long established and respected lawyer in both Tyrone and Fermanagh conducting an extensive legal practice for the past 50 years.

“He provided legal representation to many nationalists and republicans throughout the conflict and campaigned for truth and justice in many legacy cases since.

“On behalf of the Sinn Fein leadership I wish to offer our sincere sympathy, condolences and solidarity at this time to Pat’s family, and his many friends throughout Tyrone and across Ireland."

His local GAA club, Drumquin Wolfe Tones said it had “suffered a grievous loss” with the passing of Mr Fahy.

“It is no exaggeration to say that he is was one of the cornerstones on which our Club has been built on.

“Pat was a founding member in 1968, past player, our first Secretary, past Chairman, a Club Trustee and a member of our current Executive Committee.

“Not forgetting his financial support as a long standing Club Sponsor and legal support throughout the decades."

Mr Fahy’s Funeral Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Drumquin on Sunday 11am.