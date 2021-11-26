Tributes paid following death of Sinn Fein councillor Sean Doran

Tributes have been paid to Mournes councillor Sean Doran who has passed away on Friday.

Mr Doran served as a Sinn Fein councillor for over a decade in the former Newry and Mourne District Council before it amalgamated into Newry, Mourne and Down in 2015.

The local Sinn Fein party in the area described him as a “tireless community activist” whose “door was always open”.

Mr Doran was married with two children, with an online book of condolence opened until December 6 for residents to pay their own tributes.

The council themselves also paid tribute to Mr Doran, expressing their “deep regret” from all the councillors and staff.

“The Council would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to his family on their very great loss,” they said.

“He was a dedicated public servant who was a passionate advocate for the people within the Mournes District Electoral Area for which he represented, and across the district council.”

Local Sinn Fein colleague Councillor Cathy Mason said: “I am profoundly sorry to hear of the death of my friend and colleague, Councillor Sean Doran.

“My condolences go out to his two sons, Neill and Ruairi, his mother Teresa and sister Mary, and to his wider family circle at this very difficult time.

“He will be a great loss to the Council and his constituents, for which he always went the extra mile. His work ethic and integrity were inspiring, and he will be remembered for the contribution he made to this place.

“As a mark of respect, I have opened an Online Book of Condolence for the residents of Newry, Mourne and Down to extend their sympathies to the family of Councillor Doran. The Book of Condolence will be available on the Council’s website until Thursday 6 December 2021

“During his time as councillor, he worked tirelessly to ensure the delivery of many important campaigns and projects for his constituents, including numerous community centres, sports facilities and playing fields.”

She added: “A previous member of Mourne Heritage Trust, he was passionate about conservation matters.

“He was also dedicated to the economic and wellbeing of his community and had been a non-executive member of the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority from 2015-2020 and sat on the Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP board for 6 years.

“He was a respected man with huge civic pride, these will remain as a fitting legacy to him and his hard work.

“His passing is mourned throughout the area where he will long be remembered.”

The online book of condolence for Mr Doran is available at: https://www.newrymournedown.org/book-of-condolence-for-sean-doran