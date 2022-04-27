Tributes paid following ‘sudden death’ of teenager in Downpatrick, Co Down

A teenager has passed away suddenly in Downpatrick on Wednesday afternoon in an incident attended by emergency services including the Air Ambulance.

The PSNI confirmed the incident at Kennedy Square involved a “sudden death” with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attending after the helicopter landed in a local church.

SDLP south Down candidate Colin McGrath sent his condolences to the teenager’s family and said the “whole community is in shock”.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends following this tragic incident. Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through at this difficult time,” he said.

“I would ask that people respect this family’s privacy as they come to terms with their unimaginable loss. I’m sure the local community in Downpatrick will come together, rally around them and provide support in the weeks and months ahead.”

The ambulance service said their crews attended a medical incident at a private address.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. There are no further details at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “We received a 999 call following a medical incident at a private address.

"NIAS attended in the Downpatrick area and sent an air ambulance, three emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the scene."