Tributes paid following the death of NI flute band community member Christina ‘Nina’ Jackson

Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular member of Northern Ireland's flute band community.

Comber woman Christina ‘Nina’ Jackson died in hospital on Friday surrounded by her family.

The mother-of-two's funeral is to be held on Wednesday at 1pm at First Comber Free Presbyterian Church.

A funeral notice reads: “Dearly loved partner of Wayne and devoted mum of Jessie and Eloise. Cherished daughter of Heather and partner Michael, much loved sister of Charlene, dear sister-in-law of Mark, loving auntie of Hannah and Evan and beloved granddaughter of Mervyn and Sandra.”

Donations, if desired, should be made out to the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke charity via Norman McBriar & Son Funeral Directors in Saintfield.

Ms Jackson was a former member of several flute bands, including Clogher Protestant Boys.

Paying tribute on social media, the band wrote: “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our former member Christina Jackson (Nina). Nina was a dedicated member and secretary of Clogher for many years and the news has shook us all. Another life taken far too soon.

“We think of her partner Wayne and their two young daughters Jessie and Eloise, along with her wider circle of family and friends, and ask that you remember them in your prayers.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Shankill's Sons of Ulster Flute Band said: “On behalf of the Officers and members of the Sons of Ulster Flute Band Shankill Road. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Christina Jackson.

“Partner of Wayne Johnston, one of our longest serving members and mother to Jessie and Eloise. Nina, as she was affectionately known, was no stranger to the band scene having been a member of Goldsprings True Defenders and Clougher Protestant Boys.

“When Nina and Wayne first met she was always with us, heading to parades across Ulster and quickly became one of our own. We pride ourselves on being a family band and she was very much part of our family.

“The outpouring of grief amongst us at this present time is a testament of how much she meant to us. She leaves a void which will never be filled. We are all truly devastated. It is now our duty to care for Wayne, Jessie and Eloise and guide them through these dark times ahead.”

Goldsprings True Defenders said the band was “beyond heartbroken” following the news of Ms Jackson's passing.

“Nina was a devoted member of our band for several years and also served many further years with Clogher Protestant Boys,” the band said.

“Nina would always have a huge smile on her face and had time for a chat with anyone throughout the band scene. She will be massively missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

“Goldsprings True Defenders would like to send our deepest sympathy and wish the utmost peace, comfort and love at this time of sorrow to Wayne, their two beautiful daughters and the entire family circle.

“We can't begin to imagine, or even try to put in to words the hurt and sorrow they must be feeling at this extremely difficult time.”