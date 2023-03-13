Tributes paid following the sudden death of Co Armagh man (19)

Tiarnan Fullerton died suddenly on Monday.

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beloved and cherished’ son who has passed away suddenly.

A number of local sports clubs have taken to social media following the sudden death of Tiarnan Fullerton (19) on Monday.

Mr Fullerton was popular in the Keady area. Local GAA club, Keady Michael Dwyers GFC said they had suspended all club activities ‘until further notice’.

“The Pavilion at Gerard McGleenan Park will be open tonight from 7pm-9pm so that members of the community can be together to support each other at this time,” said a spokesperson.

"The GAA family in Keady welcome anyone from the community, members and non-members, young and old, who need support, company or just a cup of tea and a chat.”

Neighbouring club Madden Raparees said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by news of Mr Fullerton’s death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tiarnan's Mum, Dad and brothers, extended family and the whole Keady Community,” they said.

St Joseph’s Camogie Club, Madden, of which the 19-year-old’s sister in law is a member, also extended their condolences, while Sean Doran Boxing Club also announced they had suspended all club activity until further notice.

The Mane Man barber in Armagh, where Tiarnan’s older brother Odhran works, also sympathised with the family in an online post.

"The salon is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Tiarnan Fullerton,” they said.

“Tiarnan is the younger brother of our valued staff member Odhran. Myself, Conor and clients send our deepest sympathies to the Fullerton family and Keady community on this very sad day. May Tiarnan rest in peace.”

Local SDLP representative Emma Jayne McKernan said the community would support Mr Fullerton’s family.

"My thoughts are prayers are very much with the family and friends of Tiarnan Fullerton,” she said.

"I know the community will rally around them at this most saddest of times and I hope they find the strength they will now need. May Tiarnan Rest in Peace.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr Fullerton are yet to be announced.

Earlier today, the PSNI said emergency services had attended a sudden death on the grounds of Keady Michael Dwyers GFC in the village.

"Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, however, at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious,” said a police spokesperson.