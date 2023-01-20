Tributes paid to academic and BBC ‘benefits expert’ Eileen Evason who has died

Prof Eileen Evason delivers the report to Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness in January 2016

Tributes have been paid to distinguished academic and BBC radio expert contributor, Professor Eileen Evason, who has died aged 75.

The social administration lecturer of 30 years is perhaps best known for her long stint as the "benefits expert" on Radio Ulster's On Your Behalf.

Prof Evason also served on various commissions and public bodies including the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill

Michelle O’Neill expressed deep sadness and said her thoughts are with Ms Evason’s family and friends.

“Eileen made a huge contribution to protecting some of the most vulnerable people in our society and providing the Executive with invaluable guidance on welfare supports," she said.

“A lifelong campaigner on rights and women’s issues, Eileen was passionate about addressing the huge challenges facing people in our communities.

“A key focus of Eileen’s work was on tackling poverty and ensuring workers and families have maximum support and recognising that much can be achieved when people work together.

“She will be missed by all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Fellow academic and media commentator Deirdre Heenan hailed Prof Evason’s contribution to public life.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the death of my former colleague and friend the inspirational, Prof Eileen Evason,” she tweeted.

“Alongside her distinguished academic career, Eileen campaigned tirelessly for equality and women’s rights.

“Her work with BBC Radio Ulster was in a league of its own.”

Prof Evason was the lead author of a report produced to help resolve the DUP and Sinn Fein standoff on welfare reform.

It played a pivotal role in the implementation of the Fresh Start Agreement in 2015.

On Your Behalf presenter Linda McAuley paid tribute to her friend and colleague.

“Saddened at the death of Prof Eileen Evason a huge part of On Your Behalf and the world of welfare,” she posted on social media.

Colum Boyle, permanent secretary at the Department for Communities, said Prof Evason had made an "enormous contribution" across academia, community work and social justice.

"Her efforts in creating a fairer society - in areas such as welfare reform, women's rights and health care - have played a profound role in shaping the world around us on so many levels," he added.

Prof Evason was born in Birmingham in 1947.

Her father was a bus driver and her mother – a former nurse a World War 2 nurse – stayed at home to look after Eileen's disabled brother.

The University of Hull graduate came to Northern Ireland in 1969 to work as a temporary assistant lecturer at Queen's University Belfast.

She later moved to Ulster University in Coleraine and went on to author a number of publications relating to poverty, social security and gender.

Prof Evason was appointed to chair what became known as the Evason group which came up with proposals to mitigate the impact of welfare reforms proposed by Westminster.

Former communities minister Deirdre Hargey praised her as a “champion” of supporting people.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

“Eileen Evason was a champion of that.

“She had a wealth of knowledge and deep commitment to support those in need.

"She helped change the lives of people for the better.

The Sinn Fein MLA remembered Prof Evason’s “compassion and caring nature” as she recalled working closely with her in the past.

“She was a guiding light in helping us to deliver welfare support to some of the most vulnerable people in society,” Ms Hargey said.

“She has played a massive role in making our society a fairer place, and her valued contribution will always be appreciated.”