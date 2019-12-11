Tributes paid to Belfast man Paul McGeown who lost son in tragic drowning accident

Tributes have been paid to a Belfast man who lost his son in a tragic drowning incident in 2004.

Paul 'PC' McGeown passed away aged 54 after a short battle with cancer.

Mr McGeown moved to the Killough area around 20 years ago and passed away at home on Sunday surrounded by his family.

The father-of-five was only diagnosed with cancer in September.

His teenage son Jordan Murdock died after being swept out to sea at Killough pier.

The 15-year-old was playing with friends on January 11 2004 when the tragic incident happened.

Despite the efforts of the Coastguard, the St Patrick's Grammar School pupil was pulled down by a strong current.

His body was found by a dogwalker on the beach on February 1, 2004.

A shrine and memorial bench have been erected in Jordan's memory at the pier.

A spokesman for Seamus Fitzsimons Funeral Directors said that Mr McGeown was "very well thought of" in the local area.

He said that there was a large Belfast community living in the Killough area and they had been united in their grief following his passing.

Following Mr McGeown's death hundreds of tributes have been posted on social media.

"Your in the arms of an angel, may you find some comfort here. The man, the myth, the legend. My daddy our PC," daughter Jessica wrote.

Daughters Eliza-Joe and Olivia added: “One hell of a guy for just one guy."

Nurse Cara Doherty said that Mr McGeown was "such a gentleman".

"A pleasure to have nursed, always had us leaving with a smile. Thoughts and prayers to his amazing family at this difficult time," she wrote in an online tribute.

"️Thoughts are with the whole family. Some great times and memories," Eamonn Magill said.

Rosie McCann said that Mr McGeown was the "best pool player in Co Down".

"RIP PC, you will be missed by all, rest easy," she wrote.

"A legend taken far too soon," Ryan Martin Sharvin added.

Jenny McQuade said that Mr McGeown would be "reunited with wee Jordan".

"RIP Paul thoughts and prayers are with Carrie and the girls and all the family god bless you all," she said.

Mr McGeown's funeral took place at St Joseph's Church on Wednesday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his partner Carrie Murdock and children Jessica, Carrie, Eliza-Joe and Olivia.

"Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle," a family notice read.