Tributes paid to Belfast mural artist and car crime campaigner Frank Quigley

In 2000, Frank mourned the death of his 25-year-old son Rossa who was mown down and killed by car thieves as he crossed the Cliftonville Road. He died almost instantly.

Shortly before Rossa’s death, Frank had started work on a portrait of Belfast man Kieran Conlon (21), who was also killed by car thieves the year before.

In 2003, five men – aged between 17 and 28- were charged in connection with his son’s death, but in the years following Frank campaigned along with his wife Josie and other families as part of the group ‘Families Bereaved Through Car Crime’ for more to be done.

Fellow car crime campaigner, Tommy Holland, paid tribute to Frank on Facebook.

He said he was “a great guy” who “will be very much missed in many circles of people”.

The post read: “Sorry to hear this very sad news. RIP Frank 'Lucas' Quigley. Condolences to Frank's children, family circle and his friends. Frank was a great guy to know and especially to meet, and he was also a great artist, he done several wonderful artworks for us, Suicide Awareness Garden of Reflection mural, our Court Celtic art entrance was outstanding, and he also taught my son Thomas to draw at BIFHE. HE was part of Families Bereaved Through Car Crime as Josie and himself had lost their son Rossa and both took part in the "Ripple Effect" film, his art piece for FBTCC was dedicated to his son Rossa. He will be very much missed in many circles of people. Tommy.”

The Whiterock Westrock Historical and Cultural Society also paid tribute to Frank who said the area has now “lost a great friend and neighbour.”

The post on Facebook read: “Frank 'Lucas' Quigley. RIP. It is with deep regret that, Whiterock, Westrock Historical & Cultural Society, has learnt of the passing ,Lucas. he will be sadly missed by his many friends in the,Whiterock/Westrock areas, we have lost a great Friend and Neighbour. ,Thoughts and prayers are with all the Quigley family at this sad time.”